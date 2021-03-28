Watch: CSK players train in quarantine ahead of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to social media to share a video of star players Suresh Raina, Faf Du Plessis, and Cheteshwar Pujara working out in their hotel rooms during their week-long quarantine period in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021.

"Kings getting ready to take things for a real spin!" wrote the Chennai-based franchise on Instagram.

After a disastrous season in 2020, MS Dhoni and the rest of the CSK team arrived in Chennai to attend the franchise's training camp almost a month ahead of the start of IPL 2021. Dhoni was seen getting into the groove at net sessions on multiple occasions.

CSK have now shifted their base camp to Mumbai, where the players are undergoing a week-long quarantine before they resume training.

CSK look to turn things back in their favour in IPL 2021

After failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL 2020, the Chennai Super Kings are determined to play to their full potential in IPL 2021. With Suresh Raina back in the mix, the CSK squad now boasts of a solid top order that has the ability to face any bowling attack on their day.

Ahead of IPL 2021, the CSK management have also called in net bowlers from South Africa and Sri Lanka to support the team in their preparations for the mega event.

At the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year, the CSK franchise secured the services of English all-rounder Moeen Ali for INR 7 Crore and mystery off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham for INR 9.25 Crore.

CSK are scheduled to begin their IPL 2021 campaign on April 10. Their first game will be against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.