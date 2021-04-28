IPL 2021: [Watch] CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad confident ahead of the game against SRH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are back in action today as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. This will be CSK's first game of the season in Delhi after playing five games at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai kickstarted their campaign with a defeat against the Delhi Capitals. However, MS Dhoni and his men have won 4 matches on the trot since that defeat and are one of the most in-form teams in the tournament right now.

CSK will be aware that their Mumbai leg is now over and will want to restrategise their team selection according to the demands of the pitch at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi

CSK recently shared a clip where Ruturaj Gaikwad stressed the importance of adapting to the conditions as quickly as possible, adding that the team is confident of continuing their winning run.

The Capital Chapter this season kicks off with a spicy affair.

With both teams set to play their first game in Delhi, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said:

"Team has been very confident. Its just how you adapt to the conditions very quickly. Good teams what they do is they assess the conditions and the pitch."

"Quickly adapt themselves according to the situation. We will be hoping that we assess and react to the condition little bit quickly and be one step ahead of the opposition."

CSK are coming into this game on the back of a confidence-boosting win over table-toppers RCB. Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with his brilliant all-round performance. The Chennai-based outfit are certainly one of the favorites to qualify for the playoffs this season.

CSK vs SRH head to head record

Both teams have had a contrasting start to the IPL 2021 campaign. CSK are currently in second spot in the points table, winning 4 games out 5. However, their counterparts from Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win in 5 matches.

In terms of their head-to-head record, CSK have won 10 of the 14 encounters between the two sides, with SRH managing only 4 wins. However, in their last four games, both the teams have won two games each.

CSK can go back to the top of the table with a win against SRH

Based on their current form and overall historical record, it is fair to say that CSK will go in as the favorites for today's game. SRH will need to get back to winning ways soon if they want to keep themselves in contention for the playoff spots.