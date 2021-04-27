IPL 2021: [Watch] Daniel Sams receives his RCB cap from Harshal Patel

Bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams will be making his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) debut today in the game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Before the toss in the game, the 28-year-old was handed his RCB cap by fast bowler Harshal Patel. He replaced his Australian counterpart Dan Christian in the RCB playing XI.

Daniel Sams was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction in February 2021, along with Harshal Patel.

He was initially unsold at the auction last year, but the Capitals roped him in later as a replacement for Jason Roy, who opted out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Sams featured in three IPL games while playing for the Capitals. However, he went wicketless in each of these instances and conceded 9.5 runs an over.

The last few days have been tough for Daniel Sams, as he tested positive for Covid-19 before the start of the tournament. The recovery took quite a while for him, as he missed RCB's first five games of the season.

Daniel Sams' record in T20 cricket

Daniel Sams has got a decent record in the shortest format of the game. He is a wicket-taker, and has accounted for 67 wickets in 54 games thus far. However, an economy rate of 8.55 has been his biggest nemesis. This goes up to 11.41 in international games.

Advertisement

Sams can deliver with the bat down the order with some lusty blows as well. He has a strike rate of 148.31 in T20 cricket and has accrued 485 runs in 44 innings.

His last two T20 games came against New Zealand in February this year, where he returned with figures of 2/40 and 1/46, respectively.

He picked up 11 wickets in 10 BBL 2020/21 games at an average of 23.72 and an economy rate of 8.51. He also scored 200 runs in eight innings in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan