IPL 2021: [Watch] David Warner practices with exercise ball, Kane Williamson comes out of quarantine

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are preparing well for the forthcoming resumption of the IPL 2021 season, with two senior players, captain Kane Williamson and David Warner, looking in high spirits.

David Warner, currently undergoing 6-day quarantine, shared a video practicing his batting strokes with an exercise ball in the hotel room. The peculiar practice involved an exercise ball as well, as the left-handed batsman apparently looked to get his movements right to play the spinners.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, Warner's trans-tasman neighbor, Kane Williamson, completed his quarantine. In a video uploaded by the franchise, he can be seen ostensibly mingling with teammates Jagadeesha Suchith and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The cameraman even gave a nice twist at the end, as Williamson's introduction was preceded by a dip in the ice bucket, a clear hint towards the Kiwi's 'cool' demeanor.

Here's a video of that as well:

After David Warner was sacked from the leadership role, it was Kane Williamson who took over the reigns of the team. There were no signs of friction between the two in India and SRH will hope that their camaraderie continues in the UAE.

David Warner and Kane Williamson could open together for SRH in UAE

Jonny Bairstow's pull-out from the UAE leg could be a blessing in disguise for SRH. The English wicketkeeper's good form, coupled with the team's troubled middle-order, played a part in Warner's snub. But now, in his absence, Warner is likely to assume his old role again.

SRH settled with Manish Pandey as the opener in their last game before the Covid-19-forced break. But that could change now and the franchise will cherish the opening partnership of David Warner and Kane Williamson. Both senior players, with different grips and styles, could compliment each other perfectly to give the team some perfect starts at the top.

Also Read

The Orange Army are currently placed at the bottom of the table with just one win from seven games. They'll need to win every league game in the UAE to qualify for the knockouts, starting with the game against Delhi Capitals on September 22 in Dubai.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee