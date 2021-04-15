IPL 2021: [Watch] Ricky Ponting's dressing room speech after DC's win over CSK

The Delhi Capitals have dropped a video of head coach Ricky Ponting's speech after DC trounced Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their IPL 2021 opener on Saturday.

Ricky Ponting, who highlighted the impact of Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes, said the two fast bowlers put in a top performance against CSK. The former Australia skipper was also delighted with Prithvi Shaw's brilliant knock of 72 off 38 balls.

In the video, Ponting asked Prithvi Shaw:

"Have you played better than that in the IPL ever?"

After the young opener replied in the negative, Ponting urged Shaw to learn from his knock against CSK.

"Prithvi, it was awesome, and you have got so much to learn from that one innings. You can go into the next game thinking about nothing; you will get runs again. So, you got plenty to learn from that innings; it was awesome," Ponting added.

Chasing 189 runs for victory, DC reached the total in 18.4 overs, owing to Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's blistering 138-run opening partnership. With key players like Shreyas Iyer (out for the season), Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada missing DC's IPL 2021 opener, Ricky Ponting would be all the more satisfied with his team's performance against CSK.

The Capitals will be in action today when they take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

DC vs RR head-to head-record

Rishabh Pant will lead DC.

Last season, the Delhi franchise ruled the roost over the Royals as the former beat RR twice in IPL 2020. A standout feature of the fixture this time is that both teams are being led by young and dynamic wicket-keeper-batsmen.

While Rishabh Pant has had a strong start to his captaincy career with a win over CSK, Sanju Samson kickstarted his journey as RR skipper with a narrow defeat against the Punjab Kings.

RR and DC have faced each other 22 times in the IPL, with both sides winning 11 times each. However, DC have been the dominant side over the past few years, winning their last five encounters against the Royals.

