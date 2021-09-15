IPL 2021: [Watch] Ajinkya Rahane and Marcus Stoinis let their bats do the talking during a net session

Delhi Capitals have amped up their training as the second half of the IPL 2021 is fast approaching. Recently, Delhi Capitals' batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Marcus Stoinis were involved in a net session. Both batsmen were looking in good touch and were hitting the ball cleanly.

Rahane was part of the Indian team that went on tour to England for a 5-test match series. He and his fellow Delhi Capital mates, who were part of the tour, arrived in the UAE on September 12 for the upcoming IPL 2021.

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis touched down in the UAE on the 10th of September and has been with his side since then.

The Delhi franchise shared the following post on Instagram:

In the short clip, Rahane is seen exquisitely hitting the ball. On the first delivery, he can be seen playing a cover drive off a fast bowler. He timed the ball beautifully through the off-side region. On the following delivery, he lofts the ball against the spinner in the same region.

In the same video clip, we can also watch Marcus Stoinis practicing his pull shots against the fast bowlers. He placed the first ball aerially while following up with a short-arm jab on the ground.

Delhi Capitals will look forward to a strong showing in Phase 2 of IPL 2021

It remains to be seen whether Rahane will get some game time under his belt, knowing that team captain Shreyas Iyer is back in the side after recovering from his injury. The 33-year old has looked bleak since his last century against Australia in Melbourne on 27 Dec 2020.

Although Rahane is an experienced campaigner in the IPL, he has only averaged 12 runs per game since his trade from the Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals. He will look to prove his doubters wrong when the opportunity arrives at his door during the forthcoming second phase of the IPL 2021.

Marcus Stoinis made his way into the Delhi Capitals in 2020 when he was bought for ₹4.8 crores. The all-rounder was one of their star performers in the UAE last year but offered only sporadic returns with both bat and ball in Phase 1. He will be itching to make his mark again during the second phase of IPL 2021.

DC will resume their campaign at the top of the IPL 2021 points table and will look to seal their place in the playoffs.

