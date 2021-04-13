IPL 2021: [Watch] Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav takes a one-handed stunner during practice

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Umesh Yadav took a stunning one-handed catch during a recent practice session of the IPL franchise.

After beating the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their IPL 2021 opener on Saturday, Delhi Capitals are now gearing up to face the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15.

On Tuesday, Delhi Capitals shared a video of the team’s practice session, in which Yadav took a brilliant catch of Ajinkya Rahane off his own bowling.

In the clip, Rahane tried to flick one on the on-side in his typical wristy manner but mistimed the ball and got a leading edge. In his follow-through, Umesh Yadav brilliantly leapt to his left and pulled off a one-handed stunner. Delhi Capitals shared the video of the catch with the caption:

“A mid-air one-handed stunner #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCOnThePitch @y_umesh”

Delhi Capitals put up an excellent show to register a victory in their first match of IPL 2021.

CSK batted first and posted a challenging total of 188 for 7 on the board. Suresh Raina top-scored with 56, while Moeen Ali and Sam Curran contributed 36 and 34, respectively.

Delhi Capitals romped home in their chase, as Shikhar Dhawan (85 off 54) and Prithvi Shaw (72 off 38) featured in a rollicking opening stand of 138.

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan hails his partner Prithvi Shaw

Following Delhi Capitals’ impressive victory against CSK, Shikhar Dhawan praised his young opening partner for overcoming his lean patch with aplomb.

Shaw looked all at sea in the Adelaide Test against Australia last year, following which he lost his place in the national team. However, the right-hander produced a fabulous Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, where he scored a double century.

Dhawan said about Shaw's turnaround in fortunes:

“It was lovely to watch Prithvi bat so effortlessly and timing the ball so nicely. He went through a bad patch earlier and has come back as a champion. He did so well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scored so many centuries and a double century as well. And now, he has brought the same form in IPL. I am so happy to see him perform that well.”

The match saw Rishabh Pant captain Delhi Capitals for the first time in the absence of the injured Shreyas Iyer. On Pant, Dhawan said:

“We are missing Shreyas Iyer, and I am glad that his surgery went well. But I am very happy for Rishabh Pant. He is a young captain, and it’s a great thing that he has got a win in his first match as captain. He was very calm and composed while leading the side. He made good changes as well, and I am sure that with experience, he's only going to get more refined.”

Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs against CSK as Delhi Capitals chased down 189 runs in 18.4 overs.