IPL 2021: [Watch]- Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan and Lukman Meriwala engage in a 'Hit the bottle' challenge

Delhi Capitals pace bowling trio of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, and domestic seamers Avesh Khan and Lukman Meriwala engaged in a 'Hit the bottle' challenge. They were seen engaging in this on the eve of their side's fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The official Twitter handle of the Capitals posted a video of the same on Monday evening with the caption:

"DC Squad's motto: You've got #OneLife. Stay hydrated, re-energized and ace every challenge Like. A. Boss 😍 📹 | Enjoy the Bottle Challenge powered by Aqua Hunk ft. your favourite DC Stars 🎯 #YehHaiNayiDilli"

Watch the video here:

The three pacers were given the task of hitting a set of bottles with the ball in two attempts each.

Avesh Khan proved to be the most successful among the three as the Madhya Pradesh seamer hit the bulls-eye on both occasions.

The fast bowler could be heard saying "Mera competition sirf mujhse hai (my competition is with me only)" as his fellow competitors struggled to nail the bottles.

Both Ishant and Meriwala failed to hit the target on their first attempt. While the latter redeemed himself in the second instance, the veteran Indian seamer failed to emulate the left-arm pacer and returned with zero points.

Can Delhi notch up a hat-trick of wins in the UAE on Tuesday?

Meanwhile, the Capitals will look to officially seal their spot in the playoffs when they lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Tuesday (September 28).

Having finished the first leg of the season at the numero-uno spot, the Rishabh Pant-led unit picked up from where they left off in May.

The 2020 runners-up have hit the ground running with back-to-back comprehensive victories against SunRisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals.

What has stood out in both games that DC have played this season is the all-round potency of their bowling unit.

While the likes of Anrich Nortje have set the tone in the powerplay, the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have come to the party in the middle overs. In the batting department, the addition of Shreyas Iyer has given their side a bit more potency on slow and sluggish tracks.

Delhi defeated Kolkata comprehensively during their first meeting this season and will look to make it two-in-two on Tuesday.

Edited by Aditya Singh