IPL 2021: [Watch] Glenn Maxwell unleashes a series of sumptuous reverse sweeps on RCB training debut 

Glenn Maxwell hasn’t taken long to impress Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporters. The Australian power-hitter came out of quarantine and went straight into practice, unleashing a series of reverse sweeps along the way.

Glenn Maxwell’s first day out in the middle was captured by RCB, with the franchise posting the clip on their official Twitter handle.

Glenn Maxwell’s Day Out @Gmaxi_32 came. Maxwell reverse swept. And Maxwell had fun. Watch The Big Show and Kyle Jamieson at their first practice session for #RCB ahead of #IPL2021.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/naMXQcAROQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021

The 32-year-old is first seen watching the RCB practice from the sidelines alongside Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson. Maxwell then engages in a hilarious interaction with Yuzvendra Chahal, with the former calling the leg-spinner "watermelon sugar".

It was then time for Glenn Maxwell to take part in a practice match, where the Aussie star showed his true mettle. Playing bowlers like Chahal and Dan Christian, Maxwell played a series of switch-hits, paddles and reverse sweeps.

Glenn Maxwell was confident in his stroke play as he took on the RCB bowlers in practice. Known for his unconventional batting style, the right-handed batsman's showing will impress RCB fans ahead of IPL 2021.

Glenn Maxwell key to RCB’s middle-order hopes this season

Glenn Maxwell reverse sweeps Dan Christian in RCB practice match pic.twitter.com/qltk0AaJox — 71(100) (@notfinished18) April 5, 2021

Glenn Maxwell will be the lynchpin of RCB’s middle-order alongside AB de Villiers. Mike Hesson has discussed Maxwell’s role in the past, explaining how the franchise see the explosive all-rounder as a high-impact player.

The Australian will be part of a two-pronged attack alongside AB de Villiers, with the overseas duo in charge of accelerating at the death. Maxwell’s contributions as an off-spinner are set to be an asset as well, with the all-rounder picking up three wickets last season.

Glenn Maxwell has a point to prove in IPL 2021 as the Australian has struggled to justify his heavy price tag in recent years. He has not gone past the 175-run mark in an IPL season for the past two years, with Maxwell failing to hit a six in IPL 2020.

What better way to start a Tuesday than seeing Maxi in RCB colours? 😍#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/acGavqauD4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2021