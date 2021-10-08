Mumbai Indians (MI) Director of Cricket and one of India's most successful fast bowler Zaheer Khan celebrates his 43rd birthday on Friday (October 8).

In a video uploaded by the franchise on social media, the cricketers and support staff were seen wishing Zaheer Khan.

Mumbai Indians captioned the video as:

"#OneFamily with some special wishes for someone who will always be special to #MI. Happy Birthday, Zak!"

In the video, ace all-rounder Kieron Pollard is seen wishing Zaheer Khan along with Hardik Pandya and Jayant Yadav. Arjun Tendulkar is also seen wishing the former cricketer, calling Zaheer a 'master of tactics'. He said:

"Happy Birthday Zak, the master of 'tac'. I call him the master of tac because 'tac' is the short form of tactical. He is, by far, the best tactically. For instance, how you should bowl on what wickets, whether you should release or hit, whether you should bowl a slower one or a yorker, analysing the batsman's weakness. I call Zak the master of tactics."

Incidentally, Zaheer Khan has been an integral part of many famous wins for India, including the 2011 World Cup. The left-arm pacer has picked up 282 ODI wickets in his career while he has 311 scalps under his belt in the Test format.

Mumbai Indians need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 171 runs to qualify for playoffs

Ahead of their last group game against Kane Williamson's Hyderabad, the defending champions face an uphill task to get through to the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians will have to beat SRH by 171 runs or more and score more than 200 to go past KKR's net run rate of +0.587. They, however, will be eliminated if they chase.

They currently sit in sixth spot with 12 points from 13 matches with a net run-rate of -0.048.

