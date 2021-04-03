IPL 2021: [Watch] Harbhajan Singh heads out to practice doing the bhangra

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Harbhajan Singh joined his IPL franchise in practice after completing his mandatory quarantine period on Saturday.

As per BCCI protocols, all players taking part in the IPL, except cricketers from the India-England series (who were allowed a bubble-to-bubble transfer), have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine in their hotel room.

KKR shared a video of Harbhajan Singh stepping out of his hotel room and heading to practice doing the bhangra, with a popular Punjabi track playing in the background.

In the video, Harbhajan Singh is heard saying:

“I am out because my results are out and I have to go to practice.”

The clip captures him heading to the ground, where he is seen engaged in a discussion with his former India teammate Dinesh Karthik, before joining his other KKR mates.

Harbhajan Singh was purchased by KKR at his base price of INR 2 crore after going unsold at the first round of the IPL IPL 2021 auction. He was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction after skipping the IPL 2020 edition due to personal reasons.

The Turbanator was part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011. Yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of India lifting the World Cup at home.

Harbhajan Singh loves playing at the Eden Gardens

When we talk about Kolkata, I get goosebumps: Harbhajan Singh

Although this is Harbhajan Singh’s first season with KKR, he has a strong association with Kolkata. It was in the City of Joy that he became the first Indian to claim a Test hat-trick in 2001. In the same match, he went on to bowl India to a famous win, bamboozling the Aussie batsmen with his spin. He was quoted as telling Sports Today:

"When we talk about Kolkata, I get goosebumps. Everything about the city takes me back, reminds me of Eden 2001. In Test cricket, I have always taken a 5-wicket haul. Even if I am not in form, if I go to Kolkata, I regain form. That's the blessings of Kaali Ma and the love from the people. There is some power that keeps me motivated in Kolkata. Thank you for all the support from the Bengali people. I have always said Kolkata is like another home for me.”

Speaking about playing for KKR, he added that he will give his 100 % for the franchise. Harbhajan Singh asserted:

"I am excited to be part of this journey with KKR. They have been champions twice. I will try and do my best and do whatever I can do to make sure they come at the top. It's a team game we all have to play, we have a big, big competition. We are looking forward to it. From my side, I will go more than 100 percent and do my best to get the right results for KKR.”

Harbhajan Singh has featured in 160 IPL games so far and has 150 wickets to his name.