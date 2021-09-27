IPL 2021: [Watch]- Harshal Patel claims a hat-trick against the Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel's dream run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as the right-arm claimed a hat-trick against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday evening.

It all happened during the 17th over of Mumbai's run-chase when Patel bamboozled the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar with slower deliveries.

Patel became just the third RCB bowler to claim a hat-trick in the process after Praveen Kumar and Samuel Badree.

WATCH: Harshal Patel's hat-trick here-

The 30-year-old's first victim was Pandya, who, in an attempt to swipe a slower delivery across the line, ended up miscuing it completely to give Virat Kohli a simple catch.

The next delivery saw Harshal claim the biggest fish in Mumbai's camp in the form of Pollard.

It was yet another off-cutter from Patel as Pollard tried to shuffle across to nudge it past fine-leg. However, he ended up missing it and the ball proceeded to kiss his leg-stump.

The big moment came on the very next delivery as the Gujarat seamer completely bamboozled Rahul Chahar with yet another slower delivery; this time a slower full-toss, which Chahar missed completely to get trapped plumb in front.

This is the 20th instance of a bowler taking a hat-trick in the IPL and the first time it has happened since the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league.

Harshal Patel's hat-trick knocked the stuffing out of Mumbai's run-chase and he backed it up with the final wicket in the form of Adam Milne after Chahal claimed Bumrah in the 18th over.

Harshal Patel knocks over Mumbai's middle order for the second time this season

This isn't the first time Harshal Patel has proved to be the nemesis of Mumbai's middle order.

Earlier in the season, the right-hander became the first bowler in the history of the T20 League to claim a five-wicket haul against the five-time IPL champions.

His five-for propelled RCB to a brilliant win in the season opener and he backed it up with yet another match-winning performance on Sunday.

In the two games against MI, Patel has claimed nine wickets this season. RCB knocked over MI by 54 runs to notch up their first win in the UAE after seven consecutive defeats in the country.

The victory has helped Kohli's side pick up two valuable points, while Mumbai have slipped to the seventh spot after registering their third loss on the bounce in the UAE leg.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar