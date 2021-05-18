IPL 2021: [Watch] How many keep-ups can Rahul Chahar do? Mumbai Indians share the video

Mumbai Indians (MI) recently shared a throwback video from one of their training sessions where spinner Rahul Chahar was doing 'keep-ups' with a football.

In a fun challenge, Saurabh Tiwary predicted Rahul Chahar wouldn't be able to get past the 20 mark. As predicted by Tiwary, Chahar fell short and could only manage to do 15 keep-ups.

Watch the clip here:

Rahul Chahar had a good outing with the ball in IPL 2021, claiming 11 wickets in 7 games at an economy of 7.21. Mumbai Indians were placed in fourth spot in the points table before the tournament was suspended indefinitely.

Chahar benefited from the fact that MI played their first five games of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where spinners were getting a good amount of assistance from the surface.

The leg spinner's best performance this season came against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he returned with figures of 4-27, helping Mumbai defend a modest total of 153.

"Rahul Chahar was definitely very gutsy and large-hearted" - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar's performance in IPL 2021 impressed former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. In a column for Cricket.com, Sivaramakrishnan praised Chahar for his attitude and for not being afraid of getting hit.

"Chahar was more impressive in his role because people were not able to analyze him that much. Chahar was definitely very gutsy, large-hearted -all the ingredients that a leg spinner needs. And more importantly, he was not afraid of getting hit. His body language looked good," wrote Sivaramakrishnan.

The leg-spinner was part of the Indian team for the T20I series against England earlier this year. The 21-year-old played two matches, claiming two wickets while conceding runs at an economy of 9.71.

With the T20 World Cup set to take place this year, it remains to be seen whether Rahul Chahar will seal his spot in the Indian squad for the mega event.

What a great feeling to contribute in today’s win. A day to remember. #MIvsKKR #ipl2021 pic.twitter.com/cJC2shZWVG — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) April 13, 2021