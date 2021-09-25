IPL 2021: [Watch]"I enjoy bowling to some of the best players in the world" - Dwayne Bravo reflects on his match winning performance against RCB  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo expressed his pleasure after winning the Player of the Match award for his bowling display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah. The Caribbean ace picked up 3-24 in his quota of four overs and was prolific in the death overs on Friday evening (September 24).

Bravo stressed the importance of the two points claimed by his side. With the win, CSK are back at the top of the table, piping Delhi Capitals in the process. Following the culmination of the contest, Bravo spoke to CSK's social media handles, where he said:

"It's good, it's good to contribute to the team's win. For me, it is to enjoy playing the game, and especially in the back end of the innings I enjoy bowling to some of the best players in the world, so to get the man of the match is good but more importantly, getting the 2 points is more important for me."

Bravo played a vital hand in the franchise's win over Mumbai Indians to kick start the second leg of the 2021 IPL. He made a quickfire 23-run cameo in the first innings before claiming three wickets to derail the defending champions' attempt to chase the target.

Sometimes chasing a small total can be tricky: Dwayne Bravo

Bravo credited the experience of the Chennai Super Kings setup that enabled them to chase the tricky target of 157 on a sluggish Sharjah surface. He also relished his role in the side where he can use his experience for the benefit of the team. Bravo said:

"For me, it is just about going out there and try to use my experience and try to have an impact in the game and hopefully, the outcome will be on the positive side. Sometimes chasing a small total can be tricky but the good thing about CSK is that we bat very deep and we have loads of experience"

The all-rounder, coming on the back of a title triumph in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, claimed the vital wicket of Virat Kohli to trigger a collapse in the RCB batting lineup. He only conceded three runs in the final over and claimed two wickets as well to conclude the innings and his spell on a high.

