IPL 2021: [WATCH] - Ishan Kishan 'strenuous' wicketkeeping drills under Parthiv Patel ahead of the 2nd leg

India and Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is sweating out in training sessions ahead of the upcoming second leg of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Wednesday (September 15), the Mumbai Indians Instagram handle posted a video of Kishan partaking in catching drills behind the wicket under the guidance of former Indian stumper Parthiv Patel.

The video starts with Kishan practicing catches outside the off-stump against a spinner. After a few rounds of catching, Patel flips the script as he goes to the throwdown specialist Anmol and says:

"Anmol, bowl a half volley on the leg side, at a normal pace, I'm standing like this (normal left-handed stance), once you bowl, I'll switch to a right-hander's stance."

The move was aimed at testing Ishan's footwork on deliveries outside the leg-stump as Patel constantly switched his batting position. While the Jharkhand keeper looked nimble in his movement, it is fair to say he was exhausted by the end of it.

Kishan said:

"This felt as strenuous as a gym session."

The session eventually ended with Kishan practicing straight catches off the bat. The 23-year-old perfectly summed up the thought process behind the session when he said:

"In these keeping drills, you don't have to take too many catches, but for a short burst of time, you have to be very intense."

Kishan will be one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming second leg and he will be aiming to emulate his exploits from last season.

Can Ishan Kishan once again weave the magic of IPL 2020?

The upcoming UAE leg of IPL 2021 will be very crucial for Ishan Kishan. Not only will he be looking to regain his place in the Mumbai Indians playing XI but he will also look to strengthen his case for a potential spot in India's starting XI for the T20 World Cup.

Kishan was brilliant last season when he scored 516 runs at an average of 57.3 in the UAE. But the youngster struggled on slow and sluggish tracks in Chennai during the first leg of IPL 2021 earlier this year.

In five matches, the southpaw managed a mere 73 runs at an average of 14.6 and a strike rate of 82.95. He eventually lost his place to Krunal Pandya in the Mumbai side's playing XI.

The Jharkhand lad will once again hope to make an impression in the UAE this year.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra