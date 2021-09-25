IPL 2021: [Watch] Jagadeesha Suchith's one-handed blinder stuns PBKS 

"I need a moment to catch my breath" is how Ian Bishop on air described Jagadeesha Suchith's magnificent one-handed grab against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

Standing at short-cover, the substitute SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fielder was razor-sharp in his anticipation of a full-fledged drive from Deepak Hooda. He dived to his left in the blink of an eye, and clinched the ball out of nowhere. Jagadeesha Suchith's feet were still in the air when he took the catch, making it even more picturesque and surely one of the best in the tournament so far.

You can watch a video of the same here:

Jagadeesha Suchith is a left-arm spinner, known to be an aggressive bowler and a handy batsman lower down the order. He got a couple of games for SRH in the first half of IPL 2021 and even played a crucial role in their only win this season. But he hasn't been able to get into SRH's playing XI in the UAE yet.

Sandeep Sharma's brilliance had preceded Jagadeesha Suchith's catch

Jagadeesha Suchith's flying grab wasn't the only fielding brilliance in the game. A few overs earlier, pacer Sandeep Sharma, too, took a jaw-dropping return catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran. Here's a video of that as well:

Both catches came at the right moment for SRH. Pooran had hit Sharma for a massive six on the previous delivery and was looking ominous at the crease. Hooda, too, showed his ability to turnaround matches in India and if not for Jagadeesha Suchith's catch, he might have done the same here as well.

Not much has gone SRH's way this year and they are all but out of the race for the qualifiers. However, moments like these have the ability to lift the team up and trigger a momentum-filled run for the rest of the season.

