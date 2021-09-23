IPL 2021: [Watch] - "Keep hanging in the game" - Brendon McCullum explains game plan ahead of MI clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum adopted a unique method to explain the game plan ahead of the Mumbai Indians (MI) clash on Thursday.

A rejuvenated Kolkata side after their win over RCB will go up against the defending champions to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs. Ahead of the tie, the franchise shared a video on social media of Brendon McCullum speaking to charge up the boys in an all-important encounter.

"It's not over until it's over," KKR captioned the the post.

Brendon McCullum beautifully explained to the players how they need to go about their business against a tough opponent like Mumbai Indians through a game of pool. The former Kiwi captain said:

"What I am trying to get across here is that this might be a game but these games which go on with games out of the field, right? If we start well, great, but doesn't mean we are in the game. We still have to keep making decisions. We have to protect our leads at times."

"If we start badly, doesn't mean we have lost the game. We hang in the game, we just keep hanging in the game and rely on guys who are out of the field to help us with that cohesion, that camaraderie and trusting one another while we are out there to make the plays so that we get an opportunity. If you dissect what I have said in a cricket field, I think we are pretty good to go," he added further.

KKR will have to play out of their skins to beat Mumbai, who have defeated Eoin Morgan & Co. 22 times out of 28 meetings.

"There is a lot of opportunities in the game" - Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum, who is known for resurrecting New Zealand cricket, stated that as a team they will have to think about ways to get back in the game every time they are behind.

"There's lot of opportunities in the game where one team can completely grasp the ascendancy and put the other team away. But the other team has to continue to hold on. As continued to be able to stay in the game. Think about ways to get themselves back in the game, take away some pressure from yourself and put some pressure back on the opposition," Brendon McCullum added.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed sixth in the points table with six points from eight matches.

