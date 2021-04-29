IPL 2021: [Watch] Kieron Pollard gets four after ball goes off his helmet, reacts hilariously

Kieron Pollard returned to form for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as they beat the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Thursday. The West Indian ironically got a boundary after being hit on the helmet, with his hilarious reaction while gesturing for the ball to reach the boundary going viral online.

Fans couldn’t keep calm after Kieron Pollard’s on-field antics, as they shared a clip of the memorable incident. You can also check out the video on IPL’s official website here.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the game, with Chris Morris bowling to Kieron Pollard. The bulky West Indian had already hit a six and four off Morris when he was struck on the head with a vicious bouncer on the third ball of the over.

Kieron Pollard tried his best to duck for cover, but the short-pitched delivery ended up ricocheting off his helmet. As luck would have it, the ball slowly trickled away to the fine-leg boundary, and Kieron Pollard was hilariously seen waving his hands as he gestured for the ball to reach the rope.

While the MI all-rounder comically waved at the ball, Chris Morris was in disbelief at the turn of events unfolding in front of him. After Kieron Pollard fortuitously scored four runs, he fist-bumped a dejected Chris Morris.

The 33-year-old hit the winning runs in the next over, returning to form with a timely 8-ball 16* against RR. Pollard finishing games is a good sign for MI, who snapped out of their two-game losing streak on Thursday.

Fans in disbelief after hilarious Kieron Pollard antics

Cricket fans couldn’t believe what they saw, taking to Twitter to react to the unbelievable turn of events. Fans hailed Kieron Pollard for being a true entertainer of the game, pointing out his passion as he intensely waved towards the ball as it made its way to the boundary.

The West Indies star is one of the most destructive hitters in the game and others joked about how even Pollard’s helmet can score boundaries.

Advertisement

Pollard is one of the Most entertaining guys in the IPL.



His Reactions are just Hilarious 😂#Pollard #MIvsRR #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/AENlrHgdfb — ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 (@MohitRohitian) April 29, 2021

Hitting four with the helmet.



A special skill that only Pollard has. — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) April 29, 2021

De Kock with a back flick, Pollard with header for four 😂😂

We have seen it all !!! — fcbsagarrrr• (@fcbsagarr45) April 29, 2021

Pollard’s helmet is a better finisher than SRH’s middle order #MIvsRR — swtn (@unique_diot) April 29, 2021