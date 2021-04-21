IPL 2021: Watch KKR players go big in net session ahead of CSK clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the clash, KKR players were seen honing their six-hitting skills in a net session.

KKR have shifted their base from Chennai to Mumbai and this will be their first game at the Wankhede Stadium this season.

The likes of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell can be spotted playing some expansive shots in the video. Here is the clip. Recommend to watch it with sound on.

Working hard in the nets for tomorrow's battle!



Can you guess who these Knights are?

KKR were outclassed in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore as they fell short by 38 runs while chasing 205 for the win. Their other defeat came in their second game of the season, against Mumbai Indians.

KKR managed only 20 runs in the final five overs during their chase against MI and went on to lose that match by 10 runs. Eoin Morgan will hope that the middle and lower middle-order can get some form back before they come up against the Chennai Super Kings.

KKR vs CSK head-to-head record

MS Dhoni (L) & Eoin Morgan will lead their respective teams.

CSK will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they face the Eoin Morgan-led KKR team. The two teams have played 24 games in IPL history, with CSK leading the head-to-head record 15-9.

Last season, both teams won one game each in the UAE. However, both CSK and KKR missed out on playoff spots in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

CSK might have a slight edge heading into this game as they have played all their games this season at the Wankhede Stadium. In comparison, KKR were previously camped in Chennai, where they encountered a sluggish pitch for the most part.

This will be KKR's first game at the Wankhede this campaign, and it remains to be seen whether they can adapt to the conditions and halt their losing run.

The Knights will aim to get back to winning ways in the first of their two clashes in Mumbai!



More about #KKRvCSK