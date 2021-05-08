IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR players share a heartwarming birthday wish for Pat Cummins

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins received a heartwarming wish on his 28th birthday from his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammates.

KKR recently shared a post on Twitter where Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Prasidh Krishna along with other players came together to wish Cummins a very happy birthday.

"Wishes from our Knights pouring in for Patto! Wishing you lots of success, and good health on your big day," KKR captioned the clip.

Wishes from our Knights pouring in for Patto! 🤩



Wishing you lots of success, and good health on your big day 🎥@patcummins30 #KKR pic.twitter.com/5iHkIrkBhX — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 8, 2021

The former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik also backed Pat Cummins to become Australia's next skipper. The wicketkeeper-batsman said:

"I genuinely wish you soon become the Australian captain. I think you have all the skillsets to do it."

Pat Cummins, along with fellow Australian members involved in the IPL, have made their way to Maldives after the tournament was postponed indefinitely.

The near-40-member strong Australian contingent will be quarantined there as their government has imposed a direct travel ban from India until May 15.

Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to fight COVID-19 in India

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Pat Cummins was one of the first players from the cricketing community who joined the fight to save India from COVID-19 by donating $50,000.

In a recent interview, the bowler revealed that he felt quite detached from the IPL, given the circumstances it was played in.

"I’ve felt quite helpless and quite detached from it all, being kept in comfortable hotels. We were playing games and training like every other year. It just felt that I should be doing more for the people around us," the 28-year-old said in an interaction with the Sydney Morning Herald.

Pat Cummins didn't have the best of time with the ball in IPL 2021, conceding runs at an economy of 8.83 while picking up 9 wickets in 7 games.

Cummins' most memorable performance in the now-suspended IPL 2021, however, came with the bat. He scored a stunning 66* off 34 balls against the Chennai Super Kings to bring KKR on the cusp of an improbable win while chasing 221. But they eventually fell short by 18 runs.