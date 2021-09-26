IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR players wrestle in a pool; Andre Russell showcases his brute strength

KKR players recently indulged in a fun wrestling battle in the pool as part of a team bonding session. Most of the players participated in it and looked to be in great spirits during the event. Andre Russell stole the show by displaying his brute strength and won the mini-battle.

The Kolkata franchise shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the team's fun activities. In the video, fans can see the likes of Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and a few others battling it out in a pool.

Welcome to KKR FIGHT CLUB. Splash & Win - wrestle your way to victory! 💦 Full Video on KKR Youtube ▶️ #AmiKKR #IPL2021 #KKR #CSKvKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR

"You must always think about how best to utilize such special players" - says Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit on KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer

Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit recently revealed the reason behind Venkatesh Iyer's transformation from middle-order batsman to opener. Before getting an opportunity opening, Iyer used to bat at number 6 and was not able to get enough deliveries to showcase his special abilities with the bat, according to the MP's coach.

Due to this, Chandrakant Pandit decided to promote Iyer to the top order to give the southpaw an ideal platform to blossom. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit spoke about Venkatesh Iyer's transition into an opener and said:

"Earlier, when he batted at 6, he didn’t get enough balls to play so I decided to push him to open. At 6, there are a few restrictions also and I felt that his abilities needed to be utilized better. You must always think about how best to utilize such special players. At first, he was reluctant because he had never faced the new ball and there were obviously a few doubts that had crept in. But then we agreed that he needed to bat at the top because of the ability he has."

KKR is currently riding high on confidence after successive victories in the second half of the IPL in UAE. They will now face a tough opponent in CSK in their next match on Sunday.

