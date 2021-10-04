IPL 2021: [Watch] "Not the pants!" - KKR's wild celebrations after win over SRH

Passionate celebrations in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp went on in full fervor after their nail-biting win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

In a video shared by the franchise, the players, including Shakib Al Hasan (1/20), Player of the Match Shubman Gill (57 off 51), Varun Chakrvarthy (2/26) and Sunil Narine(0/12), gave their thoughts on the win and the team's situation in the tournament.

Then, as per the KKR ritual, the players enjoyed a wild "cake smash" outside the team hotel. Team mentor David Hussey bravely took the brunt of the smother this time, apparently to celebrate Shakib's direct-hit run-out of Kane Williamson in the match. His hilarious calls of "No more run-outs please" and "Not the pants!" left all the players in splits.

Speaking on his innings, which held the game together for KKR, Shubman Gill said:

"Yeah, the wicket wasn't too good to bat on, the ball was not coming onto the bat. And it was not easy to play the shots. In that situation, it was very important to not lose wickets. When the margin between the number of balls left and the number of runs required is less, like a 40-ball 40, that's the best situation where if you have wickets, you can capitalize. We knew our match-ups and who to target... It went according to plan and paid off. After that we were pretty comfortable."

KKR won the match by six wickets, overcoming the hiccups of a mini-collapse in the second half of the chase. Apart from the aforementioned, the contributions of Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi with the new ball and Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana with the bat were also critical in the last-over thriller.

KKR one step away from qualifying in IPL 2021

Despite a horrible first-half in the tournament, KKR are now on the brink of qualifying for the IPL 2021 play-offs.

A win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their final match of the league stage on Thursday would seal the deal with 14 points. 12 points would also be enough, but it would require a couple of other uncontrollable results to go their way.

