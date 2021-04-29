"Sadda haq aithe rakh" - Kolkata Knight Riders prepare for the Delhi Capitals clash

The despondent look on Eoin Morgan's face at the end of the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first leg of the tournament summed up the plight of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.

After winning the opening match of the 2021 IPL season, the Knights from Kolkata quickly disintegrated into a side incapable of playing decent cricket. They went on to lose four matches on the bounce.

Moreover, with the captain not delivering, it only added to their woes. Eoin Morgan averaged a disastrous 9 runs per inning in the first leg of the tournament.

While all four defeats were a result of poor performances, the batting effort in the game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) was so inadequate that team owner Shahrukh Khan had to apologize to the fans.

But the Kolkata Knight Riders showed their true potential against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match, with Eoin Morgan inspiring them to a comfortable 5-wicket win on the night.

With some self-belief back in the side after this victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up for their next game of the tournament against the high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC).

DC did lose their last match by one run against Royal Challengers Bangalore but have been on fire otherwise in this year's IPL.

KKR shared a short video of their players getting into their stride for this big clash and topped it up with some inspirational music in the background.

Kolkata Knight Riders look to maintain the winning momentum

Advertisement

In a tournament as challenging as the IPL, it is tough to get back into winning ways from a losing streak. The Kolkata Knight Riders clearly understand that and will want to build on their win against PBKS.

The Delhi Capitals are a strong side but are coming into this match on the back of a defeat. It is a perfect opportunity for the KKR team to further damage the confidence of Rishabh Pant and his men with a win.

DC captain Rishabh Pant

The Ahmedabad pitch has been slightly tricky, and KKR could look to make the best use of their experience to make an impact in the tournament by beating the Capitals. A win in this game for the Kolkata Knight Riders could make the points table even more exciting and the tournament more competitive.