IPL 2021: [Watch] Krunal Pandya and Adam Milne eager for MI to get on a roll with a win over RCB 

Mumbai Indians (MI) duo Krunal Pandya and Adam Milne are hoping that MI can step up as a unit to topple Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and finally get a win in the second leg of IPL 2021.

The defending champions have suffered consecutive defeats in the UAE so far and could risk their chances of qualifying for the playoffs if they return with no points in Dubai tonight.

Ahead of the crucial clash, Krunal Pandya asserted the importance of getting a win. He expects the side to carry forward with the momentum gained. The all-rounder told MI's social media handles:

"Boys are preparing well before every game. It's just that we need that one breakthrough. Once we get that first win under the belt you know we can get 3-4, we've done that in the past. "

Mumbai Indians have already lost five matches in this edition. The franchise had collectively lost five fixtures in their title-winning campaign in 2020.

We know MI can get on a roll: Adam Milne

Adam Milne has been a third pacer in the team alongside the duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. The Kiwi speedster is coming into the IPL on the back of a splendid campaign in The Hundred.

While he started the UAE leg with a brilliant spell in the defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he was not effective in their subsequent contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Speaking to the franchise's social media handles, Milne said:

"Felt pretty good in the first game, bowled reasonably well. But, ideally, I wanted to be bowling well and contributing to a team win. So hopefully the team can put on a good performance and come out with a win.

"We know this team can get on a roll and obviously we have got one in pedigree. It only takes a game to turn it around and get on a roll. And hopefully, get on a roll through to the finals."

Mumbai Indians suffered defeat following a super over the last time they faced RCB in Dubai. They stepped up with a win in Abu Dhabi but faced a last-over defeat against them in the opening encounter of IPL 2021 in Chennai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar