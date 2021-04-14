IPL 2021: [Watch] Kumar Sangakkara mighty impressed as Shivam Dube hits a six during practice

Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara was highly impressed with all-rounder Shivam Dube, who hit a well-timed six during a recent practice session.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) went down to Punjab Kings by four runs in their IPL 2021 opener, despite a scintillating century from their new captain Sanju Samson. They are now preparing to face the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai in their second game on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Royals took to their official Instagram handle to share a video of Dube smashing a big six down the ground. The shot was applauded by Kumar Sangakkara, who clapped in appreciation. RR shared the video clip with some jazzy music and the caption:

“Wait for Sanga's reaction #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 | @dubeshivam”

Shivam Dube had a poor outing against the Punjab Kings on Mondau. He bowled only one over, conceding 20, as Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul combined to smash him for three sixes in the over.

With the bat, the left-hander began well but was dismissed for 23 off 15 at a time when RR needed someone to support captain Sanju Samson. The RR skipper cracked 119 off 63 deliveries but was dismissed off the last ball of the match while going for the winning six as Punjab Kings sneaked home by four runs.

Earlier, Rahul scored 91 off 50, while Hooda dazzled his way to 64 off 28 as Punjab Kings posted a massive 221 for 6 after batting first.

Kumar Sangakkara backs Sanju Samson over refused single

While Sanju Samson played a captain’s knock against Punjab Kings, with five runs needed off the last two balls, he refused a single.

While going for the match-winning hit, he was then caught on the boundary off the last delivery. Many criticised the RR captain for refusing the single, but Kumar Sangakkara backed Sanju Samson, saying.

"I think Sanju backed himself to get the job done, and he nearly did it. He was five or six yards short of hitting the last ball for a six, and sometimes when you know you're hitting the ball well and you're in form and you believe that you can do it, you've got to take that responsibility. And it was really encouraging to see Sanju do that".

Kumar Sangakkara has backed his captain to fare better if a similar situation arrives again.

"We can always talk about a missed single here or there, but the crucial thing for me is the players' belief in attitude and commitment and they know what their strengths are. And Sanju took it upon himself to finish that game, and he just fell a few yards short. That happens, but the next time, I believe, he will hit that ten yards further to win us the game," said Kumar Sangakkara.

Despite the Rajasthan Royals ending up on the losing side, Sanju Samson was named the Man of the Match for his spectacular hundred.