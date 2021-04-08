IPL 2021: [Watch] Liam Livingstone and Riyan Parag clash in the hilarious "no laugh challenge"

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently shared a clip where Liam Livingstone and Riyan Parag went head-to-head with each other in the "no laugh challenge." Both batsmen were reading out jokes from a cue card, with the person laughing in the process, losing a point.

RR's Twitter account posted the video with the caption: "You laugh, you lose."

The duo read out a series of jokes to each other and Riyan Parag emerged as the victor of the fun activity, winning the challenge 3-2.

It seems as though Parag and Livingstone share an excellent rapport, and their camaraderie was on full display in the challenge.

In further proof of the goofy bond Parag and Livingstone share, the 27-year-old English all-rounder had remarked on stealing away one of Riyan Parag's bats after the IPL in a training clip posted earlier.

This is Livingstone's second stint with RR, as he was part of the franchise in 2019. The English international was signed up for his base price of INR 75 lakh at the mini-auction earlier this year.

The Englishman has forged a reputation for himself as a six-hitter. Livingstone had a productive BBL 10 for the Perth Scorchers, helping them get to the finals.

Livingstone is also a handy operator with the ball as he can contribute with his leg-spin. The England international could be one of the players to watch out for in the forthcoming IPL, given his all-round abilities.

Sanju Samson will be great as a captain: Liam Livingstone

Sanju Samson

RR's new captain Sanju Samson is yet to be tested at the top level, but Liam Livingstone believes the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will do a great job as skipper of the side. Livingstone highlighted how Samson's carefree approach is similar to England's philosophy in white-ball cricket.

"He’s an unbelievable talent; very laidback approach, will be great as a captain, and it will be one of his strengths. Very carefree, you can see that in the way he plays his cricket which will suit especially the English boys in our team." Livingstone said recently in an interaction with the New Indian Express.

In his first stint with RR, Liam Livingstone could only play four games in the 2019 season. However, the English batsman left a good impression with his explosive approach, scoring runs at a healthy strike rate of 147.91, while his average was 23.6.