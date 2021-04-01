Watch: Manish Pandey plays golf with cricket bat and tennis ball in hotel room

Manish Pandey has reached Sunrisers Hyderabad's base in Chennai and started his seven-day quarantine ahead of IPL 2021. The SRH star found a unique way of killing time as he played golf with a cricket bat and a tennis ball in his hotel room.

While the distance between the ball and the hole was not so significant, Manish Pandey hit the ball well enough to knock the cup placed on the opposite end.

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the video on their Instagram account and captioned it as:

"Eyes on the 'cup', eh Manish Pandey?"

Manish Pandey placed his smartphone behind the cup to record the clip. When he hit the ball towards the cup, it also knocked his phone in the end.

The reel has gained a lot of attention from fans, amassing close to 50,000 likes inside four hours. Over 100 fans have also left comments on Sunrisers Hyderabad's Instagram reel.

Manish Pandey had his best IPL season in 2020

Manish Pandey scored 425 runs in 15 innings for the Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2020

Manish Pandey played an integral role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's success during the previous IPL season. The right-handed batsman played 16 matches for the Orange Army, scoring 425 runs at an average of 32.69.

Pandey's IPL 2020 aggregate was his best in a single season. He breached the 400-run mark only once before, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2014.

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans will expect a similar performance from Manish Pandey in IPL 2021.

The Orange Army will open their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will be interesting to see how Manish performs against his former IPL franchise.