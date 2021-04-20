IPL 2021: [Watch] MI all-rounders go all out in the nets ahead of DC game

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounders Kieron Pollard, Jimmy Neesham and Hardik Pandya were seen honing their skills in the nets ahead of their team's clash against Delhi Capitals in Chennai.

In the 13th match of IPL 2021, MI will take on DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the IPL 2020 final in the UAE last year.

On Tuesday, MI shared a video on their official social media accounts, in which their all-rounders were busy sharpening their skills with both bat and ball. Speaking after his batting practice, Pollard said:

“(It was a) good session. Just trying to hit the middle of the bat. First couple of games I've been hitting the edges or even missing them, so just trying to hit the middle."

On the challenges for batsmen in Chennai, Pollard added:

"The nature of surface that you are playing on, you need to give yourself some time. You need to understand what’s taking place, so working on different techniques. Trying to combat what the opposition is trying to do against us. Let’s see if it works. Let’s see how it works. Else that will be the end of me, and I’ll practice for the entire season."

Pollard was the Man of the Match in MI’s low-scoring game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored an unbeaten 35 off 22, hitting three sixes, as MI went on to win by 13 runs for their second win in three games in IPL 2021.

We have always planned and attacked DC players in different ways: MI bowling coach Shane Bond

Advertisement

Ahead of MI’s clash against DC on Tuesday, bowling coach Shane Bond termed last season's finalists as a highly talented team.

Bond, though, added that, like every year, MI have their plans in place for their upcoming opposition. In a video posted on MI’s official Twitter handle, Bond said in this regard:

"They are a team that is highly talented; last year they played outstanding cricket and have started the season well again, particularly with the bat. I think they all were particularly close games last year, we probably played some of our best cricket against Delhi.”

The MI bowling coach continued:

"We are always well planned, and we have attacked their players in different ways, and we will do the same. In the last couple of games, the teams have got good starts against us; our spinners have done a brilliant job in the middle. Teams are scoring 20-25 runs of the last five overs, which is a real credit to our bowlers. They (bowlers) are really clear about what they want to do."

Advertisement

MI beat DC in all four meetings last season, including the final.