IPL 2021: [Watch] MI skipper Rohit Sharma puts in the hard yards in training ahead of SRH clash

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2021 fixture in Delhi today. MI recently shared a video where their skipper was seen brushing up his skills ahead of the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma was seen doing some fielding drills followed by practicing his batting in the nets. MI shared the video on their social media platform with the caption:

"Here. We. Ro. Get into the Matchday Mood with 60 seconds of Rohit Sharma being in his element."

MI currently occupy fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table following their improbable win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai chased their highest-ever total (219) in IPL history to emerge victorious against MS Dhoni's side.

Meanwhile, SRH are struggling for form as they currently sit rock-bottom in the standings. Kane Williamson's men will need a miraculous turnaround if they want to finish in the playoff spots.

MI and SRH have already met once this season, with Mumbai prevailing in a low-scoring encounter in Chennai.

There is nothing much to differentiate between the two sides in terms of their head-to-head record, with MI currently leading SRH by a 9-8 margin.

Rohit Sharma's record against SRH

Rohit Sharma has scored 250 runs in IPL 2021.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma has had a decent IPL 2021 campaign so far, amassing 250 runs in seven games at an average of 35.7, while his strike rate reads 128.2.

However, the MI skipper will be keen to get some big scores under his belt as he has crossed the 50-run mark just once this season. In the game against SRH earlier this season, the right-handed batsman scored 32 off 25 balls.

But the Indian opener doesn't have the best of records against SRH. In 17 innings against the Hyderabad-based outfit, Rohit averages just 18.50, his lowest average against any IPL franchise. The 34-year-old has scored just one fifty against SRH.