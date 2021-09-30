IPL 2021: [Watch] MI share adorable video of Hardik Pandya's son spotting 'KP' in team poster

Mumbai Indians (MI) have shared a cute video of all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya pointing out his uncle Krunal in a team poster.

MI are currently battling it out in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, trying to secure a playoffs berth. They are currently in fifth position in the points table, having registered five wins and six losses from 11 games.

After three consecutive losses in the UAE, they broke the shackles by defeating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in the previous encounter.

On Thursday, MI uploaded a video in which little Agastya is being asked to spot KP (Krunal Pandya) in the poster. After some close observation, the toddler correctly points out his uncle.

MI shared the endearing clip on their Twitter handle with the caption:

“Bravooo Agastya! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 MI TV.”

Krunal shares a very good bond with his nephew Agastya and he often shares pictures and videos of his adorable interactions with the little one. On the field, Krunal is having a tough time. He has scored 121 from 11 matches in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 119.80.

With the ball, he has claimed four scalps while maintaining an economy rate of 7.70. Krunal was hailed for his sportsmanship in the game against PBKS, after he withdrew a run-out appeal against KL Rahul as the ball ricocheted to him after hitting the batter.

Hardik Pandya returned to form against PBKS

MI must have been worried about Hardik’s form going into the match against PBKS. He was dismissed cheaply against RCB and did not look in rhythm in the first half of IPL 2021 as well.

However, he found form with a breezy innings against Punjab. MI were set to chase 136 to win the match in Abu Dhabi. They were in a spot of bother at 92 for 4. However, Hardik smashed an unbeaten 40 off 30 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes to guide MI home by six wickets with an over to spare.

Reflecting on his game-changing innings, Hardik told MI teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile in a video posted on IPLT20.COM:

"To be honest, I will give credit to Mohammed Shami as well because the ball I got hit, I told Pollard that this woke (me) up and this changed things for me. Before that, I was finding it difficult. Over the period of time, I have realised (that) when I make sure that every game, every opportunity is a new opportunity, you can be a hero and can make your team (win).”

Hardik slammed Shami for two fours and a six in the 19th over to seal victory for MI.

