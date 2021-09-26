IPL 2021: [Watch] Mike Hesson and Daniel Christian assess RCB's chances in crucial tie against MI 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Mike Hesson and all-rounder Daniel Christian spoke of the team's planning and preparation ahead of the team's crucial encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The coach asserted the importance of execution by the players on the field. While speaking to RCB's social media handles, Hesson said:

'I mean I'm not going to tell you the plans but obviously, we are going to have that meeting, most of the work is done, but it's all about the execution. We can come up with pretty good plans but we've got to be able to adapt to the surface.'

Hesson also termed the mood in the dressing room as 'frustrated' at the moment, given the nature of their defeats in the second leg of the tournament. He added:

"I think it's a little bit of frustration and we've got to acknowledge it too.'

Following a bright start to the 2021 edition in India, the three-time finalists have slid down the points table with back-to-back defeats in the UAE. They now run the risk of even more damage if they endure defeat against the defending champions.

Virat Kohli was seen leading the charge in the optional training session along with strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu and new recruit George Carton.

I don't think there is any reason to panic for RCB: Daniel Christian

Veteran all-rounder Daniel Christian felt the franchise do not need to panic despite losing their first couple of games in the UAE. He believes that the team should continue to trust the processes that have worked in the past and continue to work hard in training. Christian said:

"Yeah, obviously a couple of disappointing games for us. But we've been training really well and we had a really good first period of the tournament as well. I don't think there is any reason to panic, we're doing everything well, we're training well."

RCB and MI will face off later tonight with only two points separating the two sides in a stacked mid-table. The last time the two sides faced each other in Dubai, RCB beat MI courtesy of a super-over.

