IPL 2021: Watch MS Dhoni celebrate his 200th appearance for CSK

MS Dhoni was seen celebrating his 200th appearance for the Chennai Super Kings. The legendary captain recently led CSK to victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which was his 200th appearance for the franchise.

In a clip shared by CSK on Twitter, Dhoni is seen cutting a cake, after which he goes straight to Stephen Fleming, the team's head coach. The former New Zealand skipper has been at the helm of the franchise since 2009 and is clearly held in high regard by CSK and MS Dhoni.

Watch the clip below:

A treat to Thala on his 200th and icing on the cake for all of us! #Thala200 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/ErkDrHewdZ — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 17, 2021

The game against PBKS was Dhoni's 175th appearance for CSK in the IPL, while 24 of his appearances have come in the now discontinued Champions League T20 tournament. The 39-year-old has led CSK to three IPL titles and 2 CLT20 wins.

After losing their first game of IPL 2021 against the Delhi Capitals, CSK came roaring back into form, restricting the PBKS batting line up for just 106-8 in their designated 20 overs. Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc with the new ball, claiming 4-13 in his four overs. In reply, the Chennai outfit chased the modest total in 15.4 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

MS Dhoni reacts to playing 200 games for CSK

MS Dhoni in action for CSK.

MS Dhoni said reaching the milestone made him feel old and added that he never expected Mumbai to be his and CSK's "new home" in IPL 2021. All teams are currently playing their matches at neutral venues.

"Makes me feel very old, and it has been a very long journey (on playing 200 matches for CSK). It started in 2008 - played in SA, Dubai, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home," said MS Dhoni.

Following their 7th place finish last season, MS Dhoni will be keen to make amends and get CSK back on track. The Chennai-based franchise will be in action when they lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals on April 19.