IPL 2021: "Yalgaar ho" - Mumbai Indians get set for the battle against Rajasthan Royals

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) haven't had the best of starts to this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). They have only won two out of five games and struggled while playing on a sluggish track in Chennai.

The Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth on the points table, level on points with three other teams but ahead on NRR.

For Thursday's game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Rohit Sharma and his men have been putting in the hard yards to get back to winning ways. The team have lost consecutive matches to the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 and 9 wickets respectively.

Ahead of the RR encounter, the official social media handles of Mumbai Indians posted a video of their players working hard to hone their skills.

Can the Mumbai Indians change their batting fortunes in Delhi?

Batting has been the biggest talking point of the season for the Mumbai Indians. The team has struggled to put up big totals in Chennai, with the middle-order stuck in a rut. In the last two matches, they have posted below-140 totals.

Thus, with a change of venue, the Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a change in their batting fortunes. In the game between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, the pitch in Delhi looked relatively friendlier for batting.

Even though the odd ball held up a bit, the bounce was good, and the ball came onto the bat quite nicely. Big-hitting batsmen in the MI middle-order should enjoy batting on this surface.

The Mumbai Indians will be playing four of their league games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They haven't had a great deal of success there.

MI have played 10 IPL matches in the stadium and managed to win only three. They were on a six-match losing streak before managing to get over the line in a game in 2019.