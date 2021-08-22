IPL 2021 [Watch]: Mumbai Indians give fans a glimpse of opulent new team room

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have shared a video of their new team room ahead of the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Having completed their mandatory quarantine, Mumbai Indians began their practice sessions on Friday. The members have been mixing work with fun as they build up to the competition, which restarts on September 19.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians took to their official social media handles to share a clip of the franchise’s new team room.

The room features a wall with pictures of Mumbai Indians stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard. In fact, every player has been allocated a separate slot on the wall.

Other facilities available in the grand team room include a spacious play zone and a separate playing area for kids. Mumbai Indians shared the video on their social media accounts with the caption:

“#OneFamily memories, now loading. Welcome to our NEW team room, Paltan. #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021.”

Earlier, MI had also shared a few pictures of the team room. Apart from practice, a couple of days back the team members were also seen enjoying a game of pool volleyball.

Ishan Kishan hails Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

One of the key reasons behind Mumbai Indians’ unparalleled success in the IPL has been the shrewd captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Ishan Kishan, one of the youngsters who has flourished under Rohit’s leadership, recently praised his captain.

Speaking to Aakash Chopra on YouTube, Ishan explained that one of Rohit’s biggest strengths as a leader is that he does not complicate matters. The left-hander was quoted as saying:

"He (Rohit) keeps everything very simple and doesn’t complicate much. For example, if he feels I have to take more singles, then he won’t say this to me during a match but rather just come to me during practice and say, ‘See Ishan you can hit a six whenever you want so you just focus on taking singles right now. Try and take 5 singles out of six balls.'

"Even while batting, when he looks at me and if he thinks that I am a bit confused because of my performances, he just comes to me and says, ‘Go and play your own game without worrying about anything at all.

"Even if you want to go for a six on the first ball and you get out… aur Tujhe koi kuch bolta hai toh usko bol mujhse aake baat kare (If someone says anything to you, ask them to come to talk to me).'"

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when IPL 2021 resumes on September 19 in Dubai.

