IPL 2021: [Watch] Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar tests his 'driving' skills

Mumbai Indians (MI) mentor Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video in which he was seen testing his batting skills and playing some well-timed drives. Tendulkar will guide the Mumbai franchise in the UAE as they seek to clinch their sixth IPL title and third in a row.

IPL 2021 will resume on Sunday with a much-hyped clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. Building up to the mega contest, Tendulkar took to his Twitter account to share a video from his batting session. He uploaded the clip with the caption:

“How about I take you for some drives before @IPL begins? #CSKvMI #CricketTwitter”

Tendulkar joined Mumbai Indians’ training session on Saturday, and was seen interacting with the players along with coach Mahela Jayawardene.

"I was excited to wear this (MI jersey) in my room. Two years later," Sachin Tendulkar said in a video shared on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter account.

Tendulkar captained the franchise in the early years of the IPL. He ended his career in the T20 league with 2334 runs in 78 matches at a strike rate of 119.81, scoring one hundred and 13 fifties.

Aakash Chopra predicts Mumbai Indians as the winners on Sunday against CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Mumbai Indians (MI) as his predicted winner for the opening clash of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 between the defending champions and CSK.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra, who is celebrating his 44th birthday today, said:

"I am putting my neck on the block; you can make the memes. I am going with Mumbai Indians to win."

The former India opener also predicted that finger-spinners would outbowl wrist-spinners in the match.

"Finger-fingers to pick more wickets than wrist-spinners. You might see Tahir and Chawla play; Rahul Chahar will surely play. But Moeen Ali and Jaddu will do a fairly good job on this big ground. They will be taking more wickets," Chopra said.

Chopra further opined that as this will be the first game of the UAE leg, both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings might exercise a bit of caution at the start.

"The first boundary to be scored within the first ten balls. I am expecting a bit of caution - an inside edge or outside edge or a boundary on the legs. I don't think you will see free-flowing cricket right at the outset. Everybody might just start with a bit of caution," he said.

The last time the two teams met, in India, Mumbai Indians chased down 219 in a thrilling game that went down to the last ball.

