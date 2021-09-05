IPL 2021: [Watch] Mumbai Indians players congratulate Rohit Sharma for scoring his maiden overseas ton at The Oval on Saturday

Mumbai Indians players were ecstatic to witness the majestic knock of their skipper Rohit Sharma in the second innings of the fourth Test against England at the Oval.

Team India were clearly on the backfoot when they began the second innings with a deficit of 99 runs. Opener Rohit Sharma(127) rose to the occasion and hit a splendid century on Day 3 to give India a great platform to go ahead in the Test.

Incidentally, this was Rohit Sharma's first overseas century in his eight-year long Test career. His IPL teammates in Abu Dhabi were understandably delighted and spoke a few words to congratulate their skipper for playing an outstanding knock.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians franchise, Hardik Pandya heaped praise on Rohit's efforts and said:

"Very special day, Ro's hundred. As a teammate as my captain here, as a friend, I am very happy for Rohit to score a hundred. I actually dropped him a message as well a few days back that Ro you are going to do something very special and I am so glad that he's got one.

"He's going to do wonders ahead as well. Many more to come and we all know that how a great cricketer you are and how special you are. So, lots of love from everyone, and the whole MI is very happy for you, and yeah please keep doing this. It's very entertaining and it's very pleasing to the eye to watch you play."

Mumbai Indians shared the following post on Twitter and captioned it:

“𝑷𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒌𝒆𝒆𝒑 𝒅𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔, 𝑹𝒐.” 🔥 #OneFamily share a special message for the Hitman after his fine 💯 at the Oval 💙 #MumbaiIndians #KhelTakaTak #ENGvIND @mxtakatak MI TV

You can watch the video below:

Hardik Pandya is currently training in Abu Dhabi with his Mumbai Indians teammates ahead of the IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma and a few other players will join their IPL teams in the coming weeks after the conclusion of their international cricket commitments.

Mumbai Indians' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar