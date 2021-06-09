IPL 2021: [Watch] Mumbai Indians players try to do 50 successive keep ups. Will they succeed?

Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a throwback video from the 14th edition of the IPL where Saurabh Tiwary, Rahul Chahar and others showed off their football skills as they tried to do 50 keep-ups in a training session.

The video starts with Saurabh Tiwary showcasing a brilliant first touch. The players started the challenge well but fell short of their target, completing 31 keep ups.

MI had a mixed bag of a campaign in IPL 2021 before the season was suspended indefinitely after breaches in various teams' bio bubbles. The defending champions are fourth in the points table with four wins out of their opening seven games.

MI played the first five games of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the pitch was slow, sluggish and assisted the spinners. The five-time champions won two games in the Chennai leg while struggling to adapt to the conditions.

Once MI shifted base to Delhi, where a more batting-friendly pitch was on offer, they earned back-to-back wins to move into the top four before the tournament was cut short.

Remaining IPL 2021 matches to be played in the UAE

IPL will likely resume on September 19

The BCCI has confirmed that the IPL will move to the UAE in September owing to the "monsoon season in India". The official dates are yet to be announced, but various reports suggest that the T20 league will likely resume from 19 September.

Mumbai Indians should have happy memories from the UAE as they won their last title in 2020 with relative ease. They topped the group stages by winning nine of their 14 games and won the finals by five wickets against the Delhi Capitals.

They will once again be seen as the favorites for the title. However, Chennai Super Kings have made a roaring comeback this campaign and have emerged as contenders for the top prize.

Delhi Capitals continue to be a threat following a blistering start to their campaign which sees them top the points table.

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



More details here - https://t.co/r7TSIKLUdM #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/q3hKsw0lkb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2021

