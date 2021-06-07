IPL 2021 to resume on September 19, final on October 15 - Reports

The remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is likely to begin on September 19 in the UAE, with the final on October 15, according to reports.

Last month, the BCCI confirmed that IPL 2021 would be moved from India to the UAE since the resumption in India would clash with monsoon in the country.

The news agency ANI quoted a BCCI official as saying that meetings between the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) went well.

According to the official, the Indian cricket board is hopeful of the remaining games of IPL 2021 being held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The three venues successfully hosted the IPL in 2020 as well.

The BCCI official informed:

“The discussions went really well and with ECB already giving us the oral nod to host the event ahead of the BCCI SGM, it was about closing the deal over the last week. The first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while we will have the final on October 15. The BCCI was always keen on a 25-day window to finish the remaining matches.”

The decision to move IPL 2021 from India to the UAE was taken at a special general body meeting held virtually by BCCI on May 29. The event had to be suspended after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the bio-bubble.

Keeping fingers crossed on availability of foreign players for remaining IPL 2021 games: BCCI official

Even as IPL 2021 is set to resume in the UAE, there is a possibility that a number of foreign players might not be available for the remainder of the event. England have made it clear that their players will be expected to give priority to national duty.

According to some media reports, Australian players too might not take part in the second half of IPL 2021.

Recently, Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch stated that Cricket Australia might decide on players’ availability for the IPL on a case-by-case basis.

The BCCI official said that talks are on regarding getting foreign players back, and the board is hopeful of a positive outcome.

“The discussions have started and we are keeping fingers crossed that the foreign players will be mostly available. If a couple of them do not manage to turn up, we shall then decide on the future course of action. But keeping fingers crossed for now and hoping to have an action-packed end to the 14th edition in UAE.”

29 matches were played in IPL 2021 in India before the tournament had to be suspended after the bio-bubble was breached.

NEWS 🚨 : BCCI to conduct remaining matches of VIVO IPL in UAE.



More details here - https://t.co/r7TSIKLUdM #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/q3hKsw0lkb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2021

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey to help us better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar