IPL 2021: [Watch] Parthiv Patel forces Ishan Kishan to go for a single after he initially refuses it to face the upcoming free-hit delivery

Mumbai Indians players are currently training intensely in the nets in Abu Dhabi ahead of IPL 2021. During one of their recent practice sessions, wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan refused to run for a single. He wanted to be on strike for the next ball, which was going to be a free hit.

However, Mumbai Indians support staff member Parthiv Patel, who was overseeing the session, forced Ishan Kishan to cross over as there was an easy single on offer. Kishan's partner then took the full toll of the free hit by slogging it hard.

The Mumbai franchise captured the fun exchange and shared it on their official Instagram handle to give their fans a glimpse of the action. They captioned it:

Ishan Kishan had a disappointing run with the bat during the first of the IPL in March. He scored only 73 runs in the first five matches for Mumbai Indians.

It’s not like I always go for a first-ball six, I know my game: Ishan Kishan

In a recent chat on one of the Mumbai Indians' Instagram videos, Ishan Kishan disclosed details about his mindset when he goes into bat. He said:

"No, it’s not like I always go for a first-ball six. But I know my game. I may or may not be in a positive mindset on the very first ball. In a lot of matches, it so happens that you go in and think to yourself to just play the ball a little before settling down and hitting big. But that is not my game. It’s the opposite for me. As soon as I go in, I need to middle the ball."

Team management dropped Ishan Kishan during the last few games in the first phase of the IPL 2021 due to his poor returns with the bat. He will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the second half in UAE.

