IPL 2021: 3 Mumbai Indians players who may not play a single game in the second half

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians are a team that always seems to have all its bases covered. They have a number of players for specific roles, making them the firm favorites to clinch their sixth IPL title when the second phase of the season gets underway later this month.

Such is the depth in their squad that often players do not even get games to showcase their mettle. This could well be the case when Mumbai Indians resume their campaign since players will be assigned specific roles.

Here, we take a look at the three players who might not even get a game for Mumbai Indians in the second phase:

#1 Anukul Roy

Anukul Roy will have to wait for his chance to play for Mumbai Indians

The young left-arm spinner has been with the Mumbai Indians for a couple of seasons now, but he has not been able to get a game for the side. Mumbai Indians already have Krunal Pandya as a regular left-arm spinning all-rounder and hence, it becomes very difficult for Anukul to get a look in.

Anukul has been a decent performer for Jharkhand on the domestic circuit. In 26 T20s, he has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.16. He played an important role in India's Under-19 campaign in 2018. However, Anukul will have to wait for his chance to showcase his mettle in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

#2 Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet does not seem to fit into the Mumbai Indians team

Anmolpreet Singh is a right-hander, who too has been part of Mumbai Indians for a while now. But since the squad looks well settled and the players have defined roles, it has become difficult for Anmolpreet to break in and make a name for himself with the defending champions.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan have been consistent performers over the years, which is why Anmolpreet Singh has yet to get a nod to showcase his mettle.

As far as the numbers are concerned, Anmolpreet has scored 485 runs in 27 innings at a strike rate of 107. He is more of an accumulator of runs and might not fit into the scheme of things for Mumbai Indians.

#3 Aditya Tare

Aditya Tare might have to sit out the rest of the season for Mumbai Indians

A veteran of India's domestic circuit, Aditya Tare has been a decent performer even in the IPL over the past few seasons. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians as a cover for Ishan Kishan.

However, with Quinton de Kock being in fine form and Ishan Kishan being the specialist batsman, Tare might not get a game for Mumbai Indians for the rest of the season.

He has experience and can act as a mentor of sorts for the younger players in the squad. Tare shares great equations with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav and this will help the side make strategic moves.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee