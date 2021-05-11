IPL 2021: [Watch] Pat Cummins shares behind-the-scenes video on journey from Australia to Chennai

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins has shared a vlog on his official YouTube channel. The vlog provides a behind-the-scenes look on his journey from Australia to Chennai for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Pat Cummins played seven matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 before the tournament got suspended indefinitely after a spate of COVID-19 breaches in the bio-bubbles of multiple teams.

The fast bowler picked up nine wickets in the truncated event at a strike rate of 17.88. He also scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 166.07, including an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls, albeit in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sharing the vlog on his Twitter account, Pat Cummins wrote:

“A few months back, I’d been planning to launch my own YouTube channel to take you all on my journey to India for the 2021 IPL season. Although circumstances unfortunately changed, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at my experience during the IPL.”

The video begins with a special message from Pat Cummins for India, which is grappling with a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pacer said:

“We know that outside that bubble, India is going through a really tough time at the moment. To all the frontline workers, who are saving lives every single day, you are amazing. We can’t thank you guys enough. We are behind you. Stay strong.”

The vlog showed Pat Cummins packing his bags before heading to India for IPL 2021, with the cricketer revealing the stuff he was carrying. He was also seen interacting with his fellow Australian and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner at the airport.

Pat Cummins has donated USD 50,000 to aid India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

Pat Cummins won a lot of hearts when he announced that he would be donating USD 50,000 for the purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The severity of the pandemic has been such that India has been losing thousands of lives daily owing to lack of oxygen in hospitals around the country.

After initially revealing that he would give the money to PM Cares Fund, Pat Cummins later informed that he allocated his donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

Following in Pat Cummins’ footsteps, Cricket Australia (CA) also pledged 50,000 Australian dollars to help India in the fight against the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. CA also revealed that it was looking to raise more funds in partnership with its players' association and the world body UNICEF.

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

On a personal front, Pat Cummins is set to become a father. He and his fiancee Becky Boston are expecting their first child later in the year.