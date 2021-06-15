IPL 2021: [Watch] Pat Cummins shares glimpses of quarantine in Australia in latest vlog

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins has shared his latest vlog, in which he has provided a glimpse of his 14-day quarantine in a Sydney hotel.

After returning to Australia from the Maldives, where the players flew off to after IPL 2021 was suspended, the Australian contingent had to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

On Tuesday, Pat Cummins uploaded the concluding vlog of his IPL 2021 stint on his official YouTube channel. While sharing the video on his Twitter account, Pat Cummins wrote:

“My IPL journey has come to an end with one last leg of quarantine in Vlog#06 now live on my YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more interesting things to come!”

The vlog begins with Pat Cummins having a Q&A session with fans. He answers questions about his proudest moments as an athlete and also his excitement over the Tokyo Olympics. He is also heard saying that the only time he turns on the camera is when he works out or eats, as there is nothing much to do in quarantine.

Pat Cummins further shares the picturesque view from his hotel window, with the Sydney Harbour and the Opera House in the background. He is also seen trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle to kill his time.

Shubman Gill recently revealed interesting details of banter with Pat Cummins

Young Team India opener Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins are teammates at KKR. Before IPL 2021, they faced off as opponents when Gill made his Test debut Down Under. In The Grade Cricketer Podcast, the Indian batsman revealed that there was a lot of banter between him and Pat Cummins. He said in this regard:

"So, I and Patty (Pat Cummins) were there in KKR. We were teammates there and had a pretty good bond. I remember he gave an interview to the KKR management saying that ‘we’ll have the chin music going on’ or something like that. And then when I was batting, he was continuously trying to bounce me, and I was leaving them."

Gill further added:

"After the match, there was a press conference where I said ‘if they have their chin music, we know the moves to dance to that’. So the banter was going on, and he would go ‘where are your dance moves now?"

Pat Cummins took nine wickets in seven matches for KKR in IPL 2021. He also played a stunning knock of 66 not out off 34 balls, albeit in a losing cause against CSK.

