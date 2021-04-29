IPL 2021: [Watch] Prithvi Shaw carts Shivam Mavi for six consecutive 4s in the opening over

Prithvi Shaw started his innings with a bang on Thursday, drilling Shivam Mavi for six consecutive fours in the opening over. He became just the second batsman to hit six consecutive fours in IPL history and the first to start an innings in such a manner.

The official IPL website uploaded a clip of the Prithvi Shaw masterclass. You can check out the clip here.

Shivam Mavi started his spell with a wide down the leg side and sadly it all went downhill for the young pacer from that point. Each of his six legal deliveries were smacked for fours by a determined Prithvi Shaw as the Delhi Capitals opener came out firing on all cylinders.

His first shot was straight over the bowler’s head as Shaw lofted one down the ground as Mavi searched for swing by pitching it up. Prithvi Shaw hit one over mid-wicket with a gorgeous flick on the next ball before a textbook cover drive fetched him another boundary.

It was more of the same on the fourth ball of the match, with Prithvi Shaw punishing Shivam Mavi’s low full toss with another exquisite drive through the off-side. Mavi changed up his length, pulling it back in an attempt to outfox Shaw. But the 21-year-old was having none of it, calmly steering one past between point and third man for another boundary.

Prithvi Shaw made history when he lofted the ball over extra cover on the last delivery of the over.

Prithvi Shaw’s opening masterclass was not the highest score in an opening over

Shivam Mavi has bowled the third most expensive opening over in IPL history. Only Abu Nechim (27 in 2011) and Harbhajan Singh (26 in 2013) have conceded more runs from the first over of the innings. #IPL2021 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

While Prithvi Shaw’s blitzkrieg in the first over created multiple records, it fell agonizingly short of the most expensive opening over in the IPL. The Prithvi Shaw vs Shivam Mavi battle yielded 25 runs but it fell two runs short of the all-time record.

That honour is held by the Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who was at the crease during a clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians in 2011. The opener smacked a knock of 20 in six balls off fast bowler Abu Nechim, with the MI pacer also conceding seven runs in wides to make it a 27-run opening over.

#DCStatAttack 👉 Prithvi Shaw becomes the second batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to score six fours in an over in the IPL 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021