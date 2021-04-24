IPL 2021: [Watch] Prithvi Shaw times the ball to perfection in Delhi Capitals' net session

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw looked in fantastic touch during his team's net session ahead of the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shaw, who has scored 113 runs in four IPL 2021 matches, could not impress in the previous game versus the Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batsman will look to make amends by playing a big knock against Hyderabad tomorrow evening.

Ahead of the fixture against SRH, the Delhi Capitals posted a compilation video on Instagram, featuring the top shots played by Prithvi Shaw in an open net session.

"Sorting your weekend Shaw to binge on," Delhi Capitals captioned the post.

Prithvi Shaw faced deliveries from the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra in the nets. The reason why Shaw could be focusing more on his game against spin is that the pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium assists the slower bowlers.

In his last outing at Chepauk, Shaw handed a return catch to off-spin bowler Jayant Yadav after scoring seven runs off five deliveries. The Delhi Capitals fans expect Shaw to better his performance on Sunday.

Prithvi Shaw has scored two fifties against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Prithvi Shaw has an excellent record against the Sunrisers Hyderabad

In his IPL career, Prithvi Shaw has touched the 50-run mark against three teams, and one of them is SRH. The opener has scored two half-centuries against the Orange Army.

Overall, Prithvi Shaw has played six games against the Sunrisers, scoring 147 runs at a strike rate of 138.68. His batting average in these six matches has been 24.50, with his highest score being 65.

Last year, Shaw played only one match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scored two runs off five deliveries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed him caught behind at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It will be fascinating to see how the Delhi Capitals star performs in the upcoming match.