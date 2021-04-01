Watch: Punjab Kings' Dawid Malan does the Punjabi thigh-five celebration

Punjab Kings (PK) have shared a clip on Twitter of Dawid Malan sweating it out in training ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL.

At the end of his practice, the English batsman also did a thigh-five celebration, ala Shikhar Dhawan. Punjab Kings shared the clip with the caption: "That 'burraaaah' in the end hits right where it should!"

Dawid Malan will make his IPL debut this year after Punjab Kings secured his services for INR 1.5 crore.

His price did raise a few eyebrows, as franchises were expected to battle it out for his signature. Punjab Kings, though, would be satisfied that they managed to snap up Dawid Malan on a bargain.

Dawid Malan was part of England's team in the five-match T20I series against India. The left-hander scored 148 runs in five innings, which included a fifty. However, his inability to up the ante came under the scanner, as Dawid Malan batted with a modest strike-rate of 120.33 during the series.

Dawid Malan is the world's no. 1 T20I batsmen

A sizzling 52-ball 92* in the first T20I against Bangladesh has helped Devon Conway continue his rise up the rankings!



He's now No.4 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings for Men's T20I batting! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/G66FWmuFX0 — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2021

Despite his underwhelming returns in the series against India, Dawid Malan, with 892 points, is the world's top T20I batsman.

The 33-year-old averages 50.15 with the bat, scoring 1003 runs in 24 T20I appearances. His strike rate of 144.31 is also impressive.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings will hope the English star is able to replicate his impressive international form in franchise cricket too. The Punjab outfit are still looking for their first IPL title. They finished sixth last season after winning just once in their first seven games.

Dawid Malan will likely compete with Chris Gayle for the crucial no. 3 position in the side. Punjab Kings start their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.