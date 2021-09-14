IPL 2021: [Watch] Punjab Kings players indulge in an intra-squad match ahead of the second half

Punjab Kings players recently indulged in an intr-squad match to amp up their preparations ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. The players spent quality time on the field honing their craft and showcasing their skills in front of the coaches.

Punjab Kings gave their fans a glimpse of the action from the intra-squad match by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

Middle-order batter Deepak Hooda looked to be in good touch as he timed the ball brilliantly and hit a few clean lofted shots during his time in the middle. The Punjab franchise shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

"A 👀 at our first intra-squad practice match! We read a lot of comments asking about our first intra-squad practice game 💬 It’s ready. Have a look at it and take all the feels 🎥🤩 #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings"

You can watch the video below:

Punjab skipper KL Rahul recently arrived in the UAE with Mohammed Shami and Mayank Agarwal after the England Test series and is currently in quarantine. Once it's finished, the trio will join the rest of the squad in the coming days.

Punjab Kings rope in Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis as replacements for second phase of IPL 2021

So far, quite a few players have pulled out of the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE, citing personal reasons. The Punjab Kings have also had to cope with the loss of some, as Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan, and Riley Meredith will not take part in the tournament.

The Punjab franchise has signed Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis as their replacements.

Punjab Kings squad for UAE leg of IPL:

Also Read

KL Rahul (C&WK), Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Prabsimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Fabien Allen, Harpreet Brar, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Saurabh Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Utkarsh Singh, Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar