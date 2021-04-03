IPL 2021-Watch: Rahul Tewatia hits some lusty blows in the training session

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was seen getting into the groove ahead of the upcoming season of the IPL. RR's Twitter account posted a video where Tewatia was seen doing the hard yards in training.

The Royals are currently camped in at CCI, Mumbai. Tewatia has completed his mandatory quarantine and was seen in action in training. RR's posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "How's this to start your weekend? @rahultewatia02 has arrived."

In the video, we can Tewatia even try his hand at the switch hit. Along with that, the all-rounder played some of his trademark lofted shots which we got to see at the last IPL in UAE.

Rahul Tewatia has great prowess in explosive batting and the Rajasthan Royals will be hoping his shots from the training ground are converted in match day situations. The left-hander has the ability to win matches alone and RR will definitely be counting on his form if they want to improve on their display from the last campaign.

The Royals will play their opening encounter against the Punjab Kings on 12 April. RR are set to play their first five games of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Following their bottom-place finish last season, they will be keen to come up with a good performance for their fans in the upcoming campaign. New captain Sanju Samson will be hoping to reach the play-offs at least.

Rahul Tewatia's stellar 2020 IPL season

2020 - a year we'll look back on in times to come, as the year that changed everything.



Wishing everyone a happy 2021! pic.twitter.com/MLFwgJq4lV — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) January 1, 2021

Rahul Tewatia made waves following his impressive stint in the last IPL. The all-rounder even got a call-up to the national team for the first time when Team India picked their squad for the five-match T20I series against England. However, Tewatia failed to make the final cut based on fitness grounds.

The all-rounder shot into the limelight with his knock of 53* against Kings Xi Punjab (now Punjab Kings) last season, which included an over where he struck five sixes against Sheldon Cottrell.

In the 2020 edition of the IPL, the 27-year-old amassed 255 runs at an average of 42.50, while his strike rate read an impressive 140. On the bowling front, the leg spinner took 10 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.08.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural Indian Premier League

Another successful IPL campaign, coupled with improvements in his fitness, could make Rahul Tewatia a contender to play for India going into the upcoming T20 World Cup.