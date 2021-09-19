IPL 2021: [WATCH]- Rahul Tripathi smashes KKR bowlers in a practice match ahead of the 2nd leg

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahul Tripathi is gearing up for the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) in style.

Tripathi looks in some great touch ahead of the IPL as is evident from the quality of stroke play he unleashed against his own bowlers during a practice match conducted by the franchise.

The official Twitter handle of the Knight Riders posted a video on Sunday, September 19, where Tripathi can be seen launching a sustained attack on the likes of Lockie Ferguson and the company.

Cuts, flicks, on-drives, inside-out cover-drive, slog sweeps, lofted drive over the bowler’s head, paddle sweep, backfoot punches, Tripathi showed his full range during the 27 deliveries he faced in what was a high-quality display of batsmanship.

Watch the video here:

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



A glimpse of what he was up to the other day! 😍



#KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 How many runs do you think @tripathirahul52 scored off the 27 deliveries here? ⤵️A glimpse of what he was up to the other day! 😍 How many runs do you think @tripathirahul52 scored off the 27 deliveries here? ⤵️



A glimpse of what he was up to the other day! 😍



#KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #আমিKKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/SfiSLvtVaK

The Knight Riders will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday [September 20]. The Eoin Morgan-led unit will hope that Tripathi carries his form into the main tournament.

Can Rahul Tripathi carry his form in the 2nd leg of the IPL?

Tripathi has often proved to be an enigma in the IPL over the years. Blessed with the ability to take the attack to both pacers and spinners courtesy of his amazing 360-degree strokeplay, the 30-year-old has never really replicated his skills on a consistent basis in the cash-rich league.

While he scored 230 runs in 11 innings at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 127.07 during the last season, the right-handed batter managed 187 runs in seven innings at an average of 26.71. The latter came at a strike rate of 135.50, with one fifty-plus score during the first leg of the current season.

Given that KKR has struggled for an ideal platform in the past, the two-time IPL champions will hope Tripathi brings some consistency into his game in the forthcoming second leg.

Also Read

KKR are currently languishing in seventh spot in the points table after having managed just a couple of wins in seven matches.

The franchise will be desperate to get off to a good start when they square-off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign opener on Monday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar