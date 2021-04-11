IPL 2021: [Watch] Rajasthan Royals share highlights from their practice game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were seen gearing up for their opening encounter against the Punjab Kings on Monday. The Royals recently shared a clip from their practice game between Team Blue and Team Pink.

Batting first, Team Pink went on to put a massive 198-7 runs on the board in their 20 overs. Team Blue, in reply, were bowled out for 185 in 19.4 overs. Here is a clip from the game:

Before the match started, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara urged the players to play with intensity and the right attitude. The Sri Lankan legend said:

"The real key is to try and get that intensity up. It's not going to be easy to get it up to the match level but try and get your work done. Execution of your bowling and batting and, most importantly, your attitude when you are going into the field, when you field. Let's control what we can and get the best out of this that we want, individually and as a unit."

The Royals will be eager to make amends following their disappointing performance last season, where they finished bottom of the points table. The franchise has made some interesting changes, most notably appointing Sanju Samson as the new skipper of their side.

Rajasthan Royals also raised eyebrows when they paid Rs 16.25 crore to sign South African all-rounder Chris Morris at the mini-auction earlier this year. This will be Morris' second stint with RR since he was part of the franchise in 2015.

"I never felt that I may possibly be the leader of the Rajasthan Royals"- Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson (R) in action for India.

In a recent interview, Sanju Samson went on to reveal that he had never imagined becoming captain of the Rajasthan Royals. The wicketkeeper-batsman acknowledged that a lot of things are going through his mind with the added responsibility of captaincy, but he is keen to keep things simple.

"I am very much looking forward to leading the Royals. Definitely, a lot of different thoughts are going through my mind, but I would like to keep it simple. I am happy to take on this role. To be very honest, until last year, I never felt that I may possibly be the leader of the Royals," Samson said in an interview with Rajasthan Royals' website.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in their opening encounter of the season on Monday, April 12. Even though the Royals finished bottom of the points table last season, they got the better of the Punjab-based side in both their league games.

Take a look at our team room in Mumbai! 👀



For real this time 😅#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Nz0epDBobH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2021