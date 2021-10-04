IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin nearly drops catch after confusing moment with Rishabh Pant

Ravichandran Ashwin often finds himself in the thick of things, and when it's not for his brilliant bowling performances, it's due to controversies or confrontations.

However, on Monday, he was involved in something more comical as there was a moment of confusion between him and Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant nearly led to him dropping the catch of Robin Uthappa of his own bowling.

Uthappa, playing his first match of the season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the place of the injured Suresh Raina, had got his eye in. He was batting on 19 off 18 deliveries when Ashwin deceived him with a carrom ball.

Uthappa went for a big slog but ended up top-edging it high into the sky. Ashwin, having lost track of the ball, could be seen looking at Pant, expecting the wicketkeeper to grab the catch. However, he figured that it wasn't Pant's to take and was quick to adjust and made no mistake in holding onto a difficult catch.

Ravichandran Ashwin helps restrict Chennai Super Kings to a moderate total

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a fine spell of 1/20 as the Delhi Capitals restricted CSK to 136/5 in their top-of-the-table clash on Monday. Axar Patel got the first breakthrough as he had Faf du Plessis hole out at deep midwicket.

Ashwin then took a simple catch off Anrich Nortje's bowling to send CSK's in-form man Ruturaj Gaikwad packing.

Moeen Ali fell then to Axar Patel for his second wicket of the match before Ashwin outfoxed Uthappa.

Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni were the rescue act for CSK, as they put on 70 runs together before the latter fell for 18 off 26 off Avesh Khan in the final over of the match.

Rayudu hit a fine unbeaten 43-ball 55 to steer CSK to a respectable total. However, it will be DC who are the happier side after putting the Dhoni-led team in to bat.

